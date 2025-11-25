Naidu celebrates women’s kabaddi triumph

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hailed India’s women’s kabaddi team after it clinched its second consecutive World Cup title with a 35–28 win over Chinese Taipei in Dhaka on Monday.

The Chief Minister, posting on X, said India had “once again brought home a World Cup victory, led with distinction by the strength and determination of our daughters.” He congratulated the team for making the nation proud with another commanding performance on the global stage.

IT and HRD minister Nara Lokesh, also writing on X, described the win as “a moment of great pride for India,” noting that becoming back-to-back world champions reflects the athletes’ “unwavering discipline, resilience and excellence.” He said the team had elevated India’s stature internationally with its determined showing in the final.

YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the players for securing the title for a second year in a row, calling the feat a testament to “discipline, determination and teamwork.” He said it was heartening to see women athletes consistently bringing glory to the country.