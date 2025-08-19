Naidu directs officials to take precautionary steps

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to take precautionary measures in the wake of the IMD predicting heavy rains in the State.

Reviewing the rain situation in the State, he said that the government should declare holidays for schools if heavy rain continues.

“Officials should take all necessary steps to avoid any untoward incidents due to rains. Control rooms should be set up at all district headquarters. District collectors should initiate steps to see that all departments work in tandem.

Preventive measures should be taken to see that there is no damage due to rains,” the Chief Minister said.

Chief Secretary Vijayanand and other officials took part in the meeting.