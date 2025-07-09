Naidu doesn’t keep his promises, claims YSRCP

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP district president K K Raju alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has a habit of making promises which are not kept.

Speaking at the ‘Babu Surety-Mosalu Guarantee’ programme organised by YSRCP South coordinator Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar here on Tuesday, he demanded immediate implementation of the Super Six announced by the TDP during the elections campaign.

Raju pointed out that the NDA government could not even implement the Talliki Vandanam scheme to all beneficiaries. He said that it could not give pensions to 60-year-old persons. The alliance parties promised to allot pensions to those aged 50 years, he recalled.

He stated that politics is not about party gains, but about serving the people. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is working with a determination to fight against people’s issues and the YSRCP will win in the upcoming election, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, former MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar alleged that Naidu, who has a 40-year history of ‘committing fraud’, has once again betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh who reposed faith in him.

Ganesh Kumar condemned the remarks by the alliance leaders who are lying about implementing the Super Six. The former MLA called for an extensive campaign at the field level on the welfare schemes that the people were deprived of during NDA’s one-year-long rule.

YSRCP leader Kola Guruvulu said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is certain to come to power again.

Earlier, the YSRCP leaders garlanded the YSR statue and paid tributes to YS Rajashekhara Reddy marking his birth anniversary.

Social workers Dr Zaheer Ahmed, state leader Dronamraju Sri Vatsava, women wing district president Pedada Ramana Kumari, and South constituency corporators were present.