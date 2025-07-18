Naidu reaffirms commitment to develop Ratnalaseema

Malyala (Nandyal Dist): Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday released water into the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) canal from the HNSS Pumping Station-I here, taking a critical step towards alleviating drought conditions in the Rayalaseema region.

The Chief Minister, arriving at the venue directly after a three-day visit to Delhi, addressed a large gathering of farmers, emphasising his government's resolve to transform Rayalaseema into a "Ratnala Seema" (land of jewels).

The Chief Minister, during his address, acknowledged the drought challenges historically faced by Rayalaseema and paid tributes to former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao for laying the groundwork for major irrigation projects like Handri-Neeva and Galeru-Nagari.

Detailing the significance of the Handri-Neeva project, the Chief Minister explained that its canal spans over 550 km, benefiting areas from Kurnool to Chittoor and Kuppam. He stated that approximately 4 TMC of water could be released through Malyala to irrigate about six lakh acres, with the first phase covering 1.98 lakh acres. The project is poised to deliver vital water resources to regions including Krishnagiri, Panyam, Gollapalli, PABR, Marala, Cherlopalli, Madanapalle, and Chittoor.

The Chief Minister alleged that the previous regime failed to invest even Rs. 2,000 crore in Rayalaseema and neglected the Handri-Neeva project entirely. In contrast, Naidu asserted that his administration was instrumental in completing major irrigation projects like Pothireddypadu, Muchumarri, and Gandikota. He reiterated his long-standing mission of interlinking rivers, expressing confidence that upon the completion of the Polavaram project, water scarcity would become thing of the past.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister stressed the need for continued efforts towards infrastructure development in Rayalaseema, while appreciating the region’s natural endowments and resources, robust road networks, and accessibility. Giving a peek into his vision, he asserted that Rayalaseema could emerge as a leading example of development under his stewardship.

Ministers, MLAs, Collectors, party leaders, and other officials were present on the occasion.