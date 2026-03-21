Naidu seeks crop loss estimates in two days

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday directed officials to submit “within two days” comprehensive estimates of damage caused to crops by strong winds, unseasonal rains, and hailstorms across the state.

The Chief Minister issued the directive during a video conference with collectors and senior officials from his camp office. Officials informed the Chief Minister that agricultural crops were damaged across 42 mandals in 12 districts, affecting maize (4,840 hectares), paddy (1,534 hectares) and black gram (310 hectares).

The estimated loss in the agriculture sector stands at Rs 40 crore.

In addition, horticultural crops were impacted across 1,301 hectares in 48 mandals spread over nine districts. Crops such as banana, papaya, chilli, vegetables, mango, orange, and lemon suffered damage with losses pegged at Rs 23 crore.

Based on initial assessments, the total crop losses across sectors are estimated at Rs 63 crore.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for accurate, ground-level data to ensure appropriate response and support.

Separately, Naidu reviewed the status of LPG supply in the state, directing officials to ensure zero disruption in distribution. He cautioned that ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States could impact global LPG supply chains, and called for proactive steps strengthening preparedness.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to prioritise LPG distribution to rural and tribal areas, educational institutions, temples, food canteens, and anganwadis, ensuring essential services remain unaffected. He emphasised the need to also strengthen alternative energy options, including induction stoves and Piped Natural Gas (PNG), as part of long-term resilience planning.

Further, Naidu directed officials to coordinate with the Union government to ensure that there are no shortages of fertilizers, petrol or diesel, underscoring the importance of maintaining supply stability during uncertain global conditions. The Chief Minister highlighted that timely planning and coordination are critical to managing both weather-related negative impacts and potential supply disruptions in petroleum products and gas.