Naidu seeks NITI Aayog's help

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday sought Centre’s support in achieving the ambitious goals of Swarnandhra-2047.

At a meeting with NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery at the state Secretariat, Naidu elaborated on his vision document, which aims to transform Andhra Pradesh through the ‘One Family-One AI Professional-One Entrepreneur’ initiative.

During his detailed presentation, the CM highlighted the immense opportunities available in the state and the development initiatives undertaken by the alliance government, with many more in the pipeline. He also emphasized the need for NITI Aayog’s cooperation in providing technological assistance and implementing progressive policies.

The Chief Minister said the state has set an ambitious target of achieving a $2.4 trillion economy by 2047, with an annual growth rate of 15% and an average per capita income of $42,000. Expressing confidence in the state’s potential, he asserted that with NITI Aayog’s support, Andhra Pradesh could emerge as a model state in Viksit Bharat-2047.

In response, the NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman acknowledged that the current environment is highly favorable for both the Centre and the state. He affirmed that there is a significant opportunity for development and assured NITI Aayog’s cooperation in Andhra Pradesh’s growth trajectory.

Naidu emphasized that Swarnandhra-2047 focuses on economic progress, skill development, industrial expansion, and governance stability. He expressed his aspiration to position Andhra Pradesh as a global leader in human resource development and good governance.

The Chief Minister also addressed the financial challenges post-bifurcation, particularly the loss of Hyderabad, which was a key revenue generator. He pointed out that the previous administration had neglected capital expenditure and failed to provide basic amenities, leaving the State in a precarious financial situation. However, he assured that his government is committed to leveraging available resources and overcoming these challenges.

Highlighting the state’s strategic advantages, Naidu pointed out that Andhra Pradesh has the third-largest coastline in India, offering excellent connectivity through roads, ports, and railways, along with three industrial corridors. He noted that the State serves as a gateway to East and Southeast Asia, attracting investments in renewable energy and data technology.

The Chief Minister sought NITI Aayog’s assistance in transforming Visakhapatnam into a major economic region, making it one of India’s four key growth hubs alongside Amaravati-Tirupati as regional growth centers. He proposed that both the State Government and NITI Aayog work together to strengthen industrial corridors, skilling hubs, smart cities, and essential infrastructure.

Additionally, Naidu suggested the transformation of the Tirupati-Chennai-Nellore region, which boasts three seaports and three airports, into a tri-city economic powerhouse to accelerate development.

With a strategic roadmap in place, Andhra Pradesh aims to position itself as a leader in economic growth and technological innovation, with NITI Aayog’s collaboration playing a crucial role in achieving Swarnandhra-2047, he added.