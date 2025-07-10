Naidu upset with YSRCP propaganda on investments

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday turned serious on the alleged attempts of the YSR Congress Party to damage the brand image of Andhra Pradesh by sending mails to investors to discourage them from investing in Andhra Pradesh.

During the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the Chief Minister was said to have informed the ministers that the YSRCP's actions should be investigated. Sources said the Chief Minister also stated that it became a habit of YSRCP leaders to create hurdles for development programmes.

When Finance Minister Payyavula Kesav brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that YSRCP sympathisers sent mails to several companies asking them not to invest in AP, the Chief Minister expressed ire and directed the ministers to take the issue to the people.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that YSRCP was resorting to false propaganda on mango prices. In addition, the Chief Minister expressed his unhappiness over the failure of ministers to react promptly when an YSRCP leader made derogatory remarks against a woman TDP MLA. It is said that the CM stated that ministers were failing in taking the good works of the state government to the people. He said ministers should be more alert to counter the conspiracies of YS Jaganmohan Reddy.