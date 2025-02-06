  • Menu
Nallapureddy trying to prove his existence says MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy

Nallapureddy trying to prove his existence says MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy
Highlights

Nellore : Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy has alleged that former MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy has been adopting various vulnerable methods for his political existence.

Speaking to reporters at Kovur on Wednesday, she pointed out that Kovur people rejected Nallapureddy in 2024 elections for his corrupt-ed and high handedness behaviour. Instead of regretting over his faults, Nallapureddy Prasanna is still behaving in the same way, she criticised.

Replying to a question over YSRCP leaders targeting her during their press meets, the MLA said that Nellore people confined YSRCP leaders just for conducting press meets and they will remain in the same way even after 2029 elections, since people are no longer believe them. ‘YSRCP leaders are conducting press meets only to be in limelight,’ she commented.

MLA Prashanthi Reddy has inaugurated newly constructed cement road at YKR&R College in Kovur town. TDP leaders Chejerla Venkateswara Reddy and others were present.

