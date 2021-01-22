Nara Lokesh expresses solidarity with Chirala Dalit family

Amaravati: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday called for solidarity from all sections of society to the family of Chirala Dalit youth Kiran Kumar who was beaten to death for not wearing a face mask.

Lokesh assured to support Kiran's family members who met him on Thursday. They narrated their woes ON how the government did not bother to listen to them till now. There was no effort to provide justice even though 7 months passed since the tragic death of the Dalit youth. The family members said that no action was taken against SI Vijay Kumar who had beaten Kiran eventually causing his death.

It was only because the SI was the relative of a ruling YSRCP leader that efforts were going on to weaken the case. Decrying the incident, Lokesh called upon the Dalits to wage a united battle against the ill treatment and atrocities being carried out by the YSRCP regime. All sections of society should rise above political considerations and express their solidarity with Kiran's family.

A direct action should be launched and the agitation must be continued till culprits are punished. Lokesh asserted that stringent punishment should be given to the police officials who beat the Dalit youth to death and the YSRCP leaders, who were supporting the guilty police officials. The agitation should be taken forward and complaints should be made to the National Human Rights Commission, the SC Commission and to the President of India.

There was no hope any longer that justice would be done for the Dalits under the YSRCP rule. The former minister asked how a youth having a golden future could be killed for not wearing a mask.