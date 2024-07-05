Nara Lokesh extend best wishes to the AP athletes for Paris Olympics

Minister Nara Lokesh has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the athletes representing Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. Taking to Twitter, he wished all the best for Jyoti Yarraji and D Jyothika Srilu for representing the state on the international stage.

Proud to see two women athletes Jyothi Yarraji and D Jyothika Sri from Andhra Pradesh represent India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Years of sweat and toil has come to this moment for them. I’m sure they will chase their Olympics’ medal dream with unwavering determination and… pic.twitter.com/MzFtgMkYdZ — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) July 5, 2024

He said that both athletes have been diligently preparing for the Olympics, acknowledged their years of hard work and dedication. He encouraged them to continue their efforts and strive for excellence in the prestigious sporting event.

Minister Lokesh said that he hope that they would bring home a medal, making Andhra Pradesh proud.