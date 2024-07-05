  • Menu
Nara Lokesh extend best wishes to the AP athletes for Paris Olympics

Nara Lokesh extend best wishes to the AP athletes for Paris Olympics
Minister Nara Lokesh has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the athletes representing Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. Taking to Twitter, he wished all the best for Jyoti Yarraji and D Jyothika Srilu for representing the state on the international stage.

He said that both athletes have been diligently preparing for the Olympics, acknowledged their years of hard work and dedication. He encouraged them to continue their efforts and strive for excellence in the prestigious sporting event.

Minister Lokesh said that he hope that they would bring home a medal, making Andhra Pradesh proud.

