Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Nara Lokesh lauds govt. officials and TDP leaders for success of Yogandhra event
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh said that Andhra Pradesh has broken world records by holding yogandhra event and created a new history.
Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh said that Andhra Pradesh has broken world records by holding yogandhra event and created a new history.
The Guinness World Records praised the fact that 3,00,105 people participated in the International Yoga Day organised in Visakhapatnam and created a record. The organisation made a post to this effect.
The minister responded to this and said that a new record has been achieved as a platform for Brand Visakhapatnam. Lokesh thanked the TDP leaders and ranks who participated in this success. The minister thanked the government officials who successfully organised the ceremony and everyone who cooperated.
Next Story