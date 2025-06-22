  • Menu
Nara Lokesh lauds govt. officials and TDP leaders for success of Yogandhra event

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh said that Andhra Pradesh has broken world records by holding yogandhra event and created a new history.

The Guinness World Records praised the fact that 3,00,105 people participated in the International Yoga Day organised in Visakhapatnam and created a record. The organisation made a post to this effect.

The minister responded to this and said that a new record has been achieved as a platform for Brand Visakhapatnam. Lokesh thanked the TDP leaders and ranks who participated in this success. The minister thanked the government officials who successfully organised the ceremony and everyone who cooperated.

