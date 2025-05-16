Nara Lokesh lays stone for Renew Power Complex in Anantapur

Minister Nara Lokesh announced that the state is witnessing a surge in large-scale industries following the formation of the coalition government, attributing this growth to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's influential brand. Lokesh officiated the ground-breaking ceremony for the Renew Power Complex located in Bethapalli, Guthi Mandal, Anantapur district, which will be established on 2,300 acres at an investment of ₹22,000 crores.

Speaking at the event, Lokesh pledged to create 10,000 jobs through the Renew Power Complex in Rayalaseema, reaffirming his commitment made in the election manifesto to provide 2 million jobs for the unemployed youth across the state. He highlighted that the electricity generated from this project would not only meet the local needs but also contribute to the nation's energy requirements, while also aiming to reduce electricity tariffs through such initiatives.

Additionally, Lokesh announced plans to establish a High Court bench in Kurnool and criticised the previous government for failing to maintain road infrastructure and attract investment. He noted that significant companies, including Tata Energy and TCS, are currently investing in the region. Furthermore, he revealed that 16,000 teaching positions would be filled next month through the Direct Recruitment Test (DSC)