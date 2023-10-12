Nara Lokesh meets Amit Shah, and complains against YSRCP govt. over the arrest of Naidu

The Telugu Desam Party National President and former minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday after the completion of the second day of the CID inquiry in the IRR case met Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Kishan Reddy and Purandeswari and complained against the YSRCP government in general and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in particular alleging that they were being harassed.



Nara Lokesh has brought to the notice of the Union Home Minister that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is harassing his father in the name of arrest and him in the name of investigation. He also told Amit Shah that his mother Nara Bhuvaneshwari and wife Brahmani were being troubled in the name of inquiry.



Amit Shah asked Nara Lokesh about the number of cases filed against him and his father to which the latter has provided the details related to the various cases pending in ACB court, High Court, and Supreme Court respectively. Union Home Minister seems to have expressed concern over the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu and reportedly opined that it is appropriate to trouble a 73-year-old man with cases. He said the centre is watching what is going on in Andhra Pradesh.



Nara Lokesh after meeting the union Home Minister has said through his X handle that he had explained everything about the way the YSRCP government is harassing the opposition leaders. He said that he had complained to Amit Shah about the political vengeance carried out by the YSRCP government to arrest Naidu.