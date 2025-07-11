Live
Nara Lokesh meets Kush Tech CEO invites to set up D2M technology
Minister Nara Lokesh is set to introduce groundbreaking Direct to Mobile (D2M) technology to Andhra Pradesh after a productive meeting with Eric Shin, the father of D2M and CEO of the Korea-based Kush Tech Company. Following their discussions, Lokesh extended an invitation for the company to establish a manufacturing facility for feature phones and tablets in the state.
The minister emphasised the importance of extending these services to remote villages, tribal communities, and hilly areas. To facilitate this, he assured that the government would offer essential space, permissions, and infrastructure through a streamlined single-window system, as well as comprehensive support.
Lokesh expressed his commitment to liaising with the central government to obtain the necessary approvals for bringing D2M technology to India. D2M technology allows users to access live television, the internet, and make calls without the need for internet, WiFi, or SIM cards—potentially transforming lives for those in underserved regions.
During the meeting, Eric Shin's team, which included Jung Hoon Kim, Sarin Suvarna, Shashi Doppalapudi, and Sagar Doddapaneni, presented a prototype of the feature phone and tablet powered by this innovative technology. Minister Lokesh praised Shin and his team for their work, stating that the availability of such devices could significantly improve the quality of life for the less privileged.