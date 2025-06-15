Narayana Educational Institutions secures top ranks in NEET 2025

Nellore: Narayana Educational Institutions have created a sensation with their stellar performance in NEET-UG 2025 with Narayanites clinching all India ranks 4,7, 12, 14, 18, 20 and 35 in the open category.

Leading these exceptional performances are Mrinal Kishore Jha- AIR 4), Delhi, Keshav Mittal (AIR 7)- Punjab, Aashi Singh (AIR12) –Delhi, Soumya Sharma (AIR 14), Rajasthan, Kakarla Jeevan Sai Kumar Tel-angana, (AIR 18), and Rupyan Pal (AIR 20) West Bengal.

Also, Kakarla Jeevan Sai Kumar (AIR 18) is the topper of both Telugu speaking states. Additionally, Narayanites secured 21 of the top 100 and 84 in top 1000 ranks in open category.

Congratulating the achievers, Dr P Sindhura Narayana, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, said, “NEET-UG is among India’s toughest exams, with over 22 lakh students competing for limited seats in top medical colleges. At Narayana, we focus on building strong concepts, sharpening problem-solving abilities, and driving constant improvement through structured evaluation and personal-ised feedback.

Our micro-schedules, crafted by the R&D team, help students optimise their preparation and systematically cover every crucial topic.”

P Sharani Naryana, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, credited the exceptional results to the combined efforts of students, teachers, and parents.