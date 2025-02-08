National-level QIS Fest 2025 inaugurated

Ongole: National-level QIS Fest was inaugurated at QIS Engineering College on Friday with the participation of over 1,200 students from various colleges and universities across the country, promising three days filled with technical brilliance and cultural exuberance. Deputy Director of Range Operations at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) Sriharikota G Grahadurai along with executive chairman Dr NS Kalyan Chakravarthy, honorary president Ch Prasad, Vice-Chairman N Sri Gayathri Devi and several other dignitaries including Deans, Directors and faculty members participated. Speaking on the occasion, Grahadurai advised the students to recognise their potential and take pride in their capabilities.

Dr Surya Kalyan Chakravarthy urged students to respect and protect nature, aligning with the fest’s theme of sustainability: “Revive, Recycle, and Reuse.” The first day of QIS Fest was marked by impressive technical presentations and cultural performances.

As the fest continues, students are eager to engage in various competitions, workshops, and networking opportunities, all while celebrating their shared passion for innovation and creativity.