National Voters’ Day celebrated at ALC

Vijayawada: Andhra Loyola College (Autonomous) here celebrated the 16th National Voters’ Day on Sunday with great enthusiasm at the Multi Purpose Hall. The programme witnessed the participation of nearly 600 students, including NSS volunteers and NCC cadets, reflecting the institution’s strong commitment to democratic values and civic responsibility. Students took part in the event, reaffirming their commitment to exercise their right to vote responsibly.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Public Prosecutor N Nagamani emphasised the crucial role of young voters in shaping the future of the nation. She highlighted that informed, ethical, and active participation of youth in the electoral process is essential for the greater success of Indian democracy. She encouraged students to be conscious voters and responsible citizens.

The programme concluded with a renewed pledge by the students to uphold democratic values and actively participate in the nation’s electoral processes, echoing the spirit of the National Voters’ Day theme, “My India, My Vote – Indian Citizen at the Heart of Democracy.”