Natural farming skills shared at RASS

Tirupati: As part of the National Mission on Natural Farming, a four-day training programme for Bio-Inputs Resource Centre (BRC) managers from the Rayalaseema region is being held from August 11 to 14 at the RASS Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Tirupati district under the supervision of Shanmugam, District Project Manager of the Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sadhikara Samstha.

On Wednesday, the third day of the programme, 40 BRC managers visited the natural farming fields of farmer Ayyappa Naidu at Vemuru village in Tirupati Rural mandal.

Participants engaged in activities such as seed sowing under the ATM model, planting various seedlings, and preparing key natural farming inputs including Brahmastra, Agniastra, Dashaparnika Kashayam, and Panchagavya. An innovative trial involved planting leafy greens and vegetables in sugarcane fields, along with broadcasting PMDS seeds.

Ayyappa Naidu gave a detailed demonstration of traditional herbal formulations, while Additional DPM Pattabhi Reddy highlighted that the Central government’s mission aims to set up input preparation centres in every panchayat.