NDA govt. to hold Super Six-Super Hit meeting today in Anantapur

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition, comprising the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), hosted an impressive public meeting titled "Super Six-Super Hit" at Anantapur on 10th September. This notable event marks a significant collaborative effort by the three parties to showcase the welfare and development initiatives implemented in Andhra Pradesh over the past 15 months.

Key figures attending the meeting include Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, AP BJP President Madhav, alongside various ministers. The organisers have made extensive arrangements to ensure that all ministers, MLAs, and MPs will be seated together on the same stage.

It is anticipated that over 300,000 supporters and party activists will attend the gathering, with transport logistics featuring 3,857 buses, including both private and state-run RTC services.

To ensure the security of the event, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta has personally overseen preparations, with a substantial deployment of 6,000 police personnel. Traffic routes have been adjusted, with diversions set for vehicles travelling between Hyderabad and Bangalore at Vadiyampet and NS Gate, respectively. Additionally, in preparation for the high-profile event, 250 new CCTV cameras have been installed, supplementing the existing 400 in the area.