NDA will be in power for 15 years, asserts Pawan

Vijayawada: Condemning the YSRCP MLAs’ behaviour in Assembly during Governor’s address, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that the party which has failed to respect Governor should not come to power again. He made it clear that the coalition government was committed to the people and state and whatever differences may arise the alliance will continue in power for 15 years. “Though alliance faces challenges, we are here for Andhra Pradesh. NDA coali-tion will stick together for 15 years. It will be betrayal of people if we don’t stay united. We will stick together even if we are insulted. The party which doesn’t respect Governor should not even enter the House,” he said.

Speaking during discussion on motion of thanks to Governor’s speech in Assembly on Tuesday, the Deputy Chief minister said that there is no opposition in the state as people had not ac-corded the YSRCP opposition status. if they want opposition status as per percentage of votes, they should go to Germany, where there is such facility is available.

Pawan said that the coali-tion parties will act as both ruling and opposition role.

He said the coalition parties will re-spect and protect the old ethical values of political parties. He expressed surprise over so much noise in the House with 11 YSRCP members.

The Jana Sena chief said it is the collective commitment of coalition parties towards people and AP. He said that members should not break rules. Stating that YSRCP is synonymous with ruckus, he expressed surprise over how Chandrababu put up with YSRCP all these years. He said when the YSRCP MLAs were throwing pieces of paper on Governor and raising slogans during Governor’s address, he remembered the destructive rule of YSRCP government and murder of Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

Describing the protest and walkout by YSRCP MLAs as unfortunate, the Deputy CM offered apology to Governor for the behaviour of YSRCP members.

Pawan said under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, great reforms were introduced, including WhatsApp governance. Transparency was brought into panchayat raj through organising 13,320 gram sabhas. Roads were laid at a length of 4,300 km while the YSRCP government diverted rural development funds to unproductive purposes. Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support to the state, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the PM stopped the Visakha steel plant privatisation and sanctioned funds to Polava-ram project.