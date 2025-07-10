Need to expand Red Cross activities stressed

Rajamahendravaram: The reis a need to significantly expand the activities of the Indian Red Cross Society in East Godavari district, said district collector and Red Cross Society president P Prasanthi.

She stressed the importance of conducting a large-scale membership drive to strengthen the organisation’s presence across the district. As part of this initiative, a target has been set to enrol 500 new members in Kovvur and Rajamahendravaram divisions, she added.

On Wednesday, under the supervision of District School Education Officer K Vasudeva Rao, 100 individuals were enrolled as permanent members of the Red Cross. A cheque of ₹1,10,000, collected as membership fees, was handed over by collector Prasanthi to Red Cross representative Dr G Mahalaxmi. Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that Red Cross programmes play a vital role in social service. She highlighted that membership registration is key to expanding and publicising Red Cross activities on a wider scale.

She recommended launching special drives to enrol college students under the Youth Red Cross and school students under the Junior Red Cross initiatives. The Red Cross is instrumental in nurturing humanitarian values and spreading awareness about community service among students, she added.