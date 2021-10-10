  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Needed: A check on drinkers

Veluri Srinivasa Rao, Businessman, Ongole
x

Veluri Srinivasa Rao, Businessman, Ongole

Highlights

The government should sell liquor to the people only after they link the Aadhaar card numbers and give a thumb impression.

The government should sell liquor to the people only after they link the Aadhaar card numbers and give a thumb impression.

This will create a fear among the drunkards not to exceed the limit and could also save some money for the family.

On the other side, the government will also have the statistics of sales and consumption. This will benefit both the individual and the government in the long run.

Veluri Srinivasa Rao, Businessman, Ongole

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X