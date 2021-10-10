Needed: A check on drinkers
Highlights
The government should sell liquor to the people only after they link the Aadhaar card numbers and give a thumb impression.
This will create a fear among the drunkards not to exceed the limit and could also save some money for the family.
On the other side, the government will also have the statistics of sales and consumption. This will benefit both the individual and the government in the long run.
Veluri Srinivasa Rao, Businessman, Ongole
