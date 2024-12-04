Live
Just In
Nellore: ACB sleuths arrest MRO
Nellore: Anti-Corruption Bureau(ACB) officials have arrested Muthukuru mandal MRO while accepting bribe from a farmer at his office on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Lakkireddy Balakrishna Reddy.
According to ACB DSP S Srisha, the victim Vadlamudi Venkataramanaiah of Pantapalem village of Muthukuru mandal, approached MuthukuruMRO for issuing pattadarpassbook in the name of his mother V Kanthamma by making corrections in 10-1 Adangal. The accused allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 for the purpose.
The victim informed ACB officials, who busted the MRO while taking the bribe from Venkataramanaiahat his office on Tuesday. Inspectors I Anjaneyareddy, M Vijayakumar and others were present.
