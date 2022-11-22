Nellore Collector receives 'Best Marine District' award

Nellore: Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala handed over the 'Best Marine District' award to District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu at a programme held in Daman on Monday to mark the World Fisheries Day. It may be noted that the National Fisheries Development Board announced 'Best Marine District' award to Nellore district.

The collector expressed his happiness for receiving the award and informed that the district has taken up the cultivation with Biofloc Technology on around 20,000 hectares which resulted in an increase in yield.

There were many projects in Nellore like the construction work of a fishing harbour with a cost of Rs 288 crore at Juvvaladinne in Bogole mandal, the modernisation of fish market with Rs 1.50 crore in Nellore city and measures for construction of a jetty with Rs 25 crore at Nelaturu, added the Collector.

Chakradhar Babu said the district has been presented the Best Marine District award for improving aqua ponds, fish-producing ponds, hygienic aqua tanks, construction of fish landing and fish dressing centres, adopting the latest technology in aqua and marine cultures, for establishing marketing facilities and processing units across many mandals in the coastal belt.