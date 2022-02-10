Nellore: Develop high-yielding paddy varieties, Collector to scientists

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu appealed to the agriculture scientists to develop hybrid paddy varieties that can give good yield with a small investment. Addressing Kisan Mela organised by Agriculture Research Station here on Wednesday, he said the state government was giving top priority for agriculture sector and set up Rythu Bharosa Kendrams, a novel and unique system, where no other state is having such an excellent support for farmers through these centres.

With RBKs, he said farmers were getting suggestions from the farm officials on seeds, fertilisers and pesticides at their doorstep. Stating the district has 668 RBKs, he said the agriculture department was trying to reach all farmers to improve their farm activity. Over 65 percent of population was depending on the farming and the state government was also supporting the victimised farmers during unforeseen disasters, he stated. He said farmers have to consider alternative cropping patterns for saving water and expenditure.

Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University board member and Sullurpet MLA K Sanjevayya said the government was taking all steps to benefit all farmers. He said the varsity had developed 28 high yielding paddy varieties.

Joint Collector M N Harendhira Prasad said custom hiring centres were arranged under RBK control for providing equipment to farmers with 40 percent subsidy and asked the farming community to utilise the opportunity. He said this year they had taken measures for collection of paddy stocks directly from the RBKs, preventing the role of millers.

Retired senior scientist and varsity board member Dr V Changa Reddy, Dr P Rambabu from ANGRAU, scientist from Nellore research centre Dr L Prasanthi, Assistant Director from Tirupati Centre Dr C Rajasekhar, senior scientist from Nellore Station Dr U Vineetha, Joint Director of agriculture C Ananda Kumari and farmers were present.