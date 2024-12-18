Nellore: Five held for smuggling ganja

Nellore: Police arrested a five-member gang allegedly responsible for smuggling ganja in Atmakur town on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Sheik Meeravali (45) and Doddoju Parabramha Chary (33) of Bramhanapalli village in marripadu mandal, Uadyagari Venkateswarlu (29) of Atmakur town and Sk Musthafa Bujabuha, Nellore and Balli Balaji (25) of Balaji Nagar, Nellore town.

Addressing a press conference at Atmakur, Atmakur DSP K Venugopal said that following credible information, police headed by Atmakur SI SK Jeelani and his staff have raided at dilapidated well in the fields and arrested the accused.

The DSP said that the accused were selling ganja at the Pendem estate near Nellorepalem.

He said that police no-ticed four persons Uppu Vijay (20), Pendem Venkatesh (22), Bhavani Govind (19) and Panem Hemanth (19) re-siding at various places in Atmakur town consuming ganja. The police conducted counselling for them. The DSP said that police will not tolerate either ganja smuggling or selling at any cost. Atmakur SI Sk Jeelani and others were present.