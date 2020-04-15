Nellore: Joint Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar assures treatment for critical cases

Nellore: Joint Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar instructed the private hospitals to accept emergency services like appendicitis, dialysis and gynaecology related cases without any restrictions.

He addressed the media on Tuesday and said that people who require medical assistance can call the helpline and get suggestions from them.

They can show the prescription of the doctors sent through the WhatsApp to the pharmacy for purchasing medicines.

The joint collector said every ration cardholder will be getting rice and dal under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana that started from April 16.

They are allocating two counters additionally for each shop for quick distribution.