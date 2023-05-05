Nellore: Kakani Govardhan Reddy lauds engineering officials for completing NH-16 in time

Nellore : Agriculture Minister Kanani Govardhan Reddy on Thursday appreciated the engineering officials for completing the six-lane reconstruction works, taken up with a cost of Rs 135 crore at Manubolu mandal on National Highway-16, in a time-bound manner.

Expressing satisfaction over completion of works, the minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took initiate in sanctioning the funds from for reconstruction of NH-16 by bringing the issue to the notice of Union Minister of Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari.

He recalled that some part of NH-16 was badly damaged due to flash floods that occurred in 2015 and causing severe inconvenience to vehicles and commuters passing through this route besides causing frequent traffic jams.

The minister alleged that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was least bothered over the issue despite several appeals made in ZP meetings and District Development Review Council (DDRC) meetings even he was partner in BJP-led NDA government in those days.