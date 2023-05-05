Live
- Lunar Eclipse 2023: Chandra Grahan city-wise timings in India
- Wrestlers' protest: Cong slams Anurag Thakur, questions govt's morality
- Tension grips at Gandhi Bhavan as Bajrang Dal activists protest against Karnataka Congress manifesto
- School In Telangana Is A Perfect Exmaple Of Truly A Centre Of Excellence
- Watch The Trending Video Of A Swiggy Delivery Agent Wholeheartedly Supporting RCB
- No Justification For Terrorism, Says Jaishankar At SCO Meet In Goa
- YS Jagan deposits YSR Kalyanamastu and Shaadi Tofa funds, says it will help poor to pursue studies
- Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale: Great offers on Apple products till 7 May 2023
- Cannes 2023: Here Is The List Of Jury Of This Most-Awaited International Film Festival
- WhatsApp update: Polls allow users to caption photos while sharing
Nellore: Kakani Govardhan Reddy lauds engineering officials for completing NH-16 in time
Agriculture Minister Kanani Govardhan Reddy on Thursday appreciated the engineering officials for completing the six-lane reconstruction works, taken up with a cost of Rs 135 crore at Manubolu mandal on National Highway-16, in a time-bound manner.
Nellore : Agriculture Minister Kanani Govardhan Reddy on Thursday appreciated the engineering officials for completing the six-lane reconstruction works, taken up with a cost of Rs 135 crore at Manubolu mandal on National Highway-16, in a time-bound manner.
Expressing satisfaction over completion of works, the minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took initiate in sanctioning the funds from for reconstruction of NH-16 by bringing the issue to the notice of Union Minister of Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari.
He recalled that some part of NH-16 was badly damaged due to flash floods that occurred in 2015 and causing severe inconvenience to vehicles and commuters passing through this route besides causing frequent traffic jams.
The minister alleged that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was least bothered over the issue despite several appeals made in ZP meetings and District Development Review Council (DDRC) meetings even he was partner in BJP-led NDA government in those days.