Nellore: Kakani lays stone for dormitory at Kasumuru Dargah

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that the government will improve basic amenities at Kasumuru Dargah in Venkatachalam mandal for the convenience of visiting devotees. Laying foundation stone for the construction of dormitory at a cost of Rs 2.65 crore at the dargah on Thursday, the Minister said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has immediately sanctioned Rs 2.65 crore for the same considering the request and thanked the Chairman of Wakf Board for his initiation.

He stated 23 rooms would be constructed for both men and women in 2.60-acre land allocated for the dormitory. He said the dormitory will meet the demand for accommodation of devotees who come from various places. State Wakf Board Chairman V Khadar Basha assured that they would release another Rs 1 crore for construction of rooms and for developing other amenities.

Initially, Minister Govardhan Reddy distributed national flags to the villagers as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and informed them that the state and Centre have been conducting the celebrations in connection with completion of 75 years of Independence. He said they were organising Har Ghar Tiranga for three days from August 13 to 15 and asked them hoist tricolor on all households expressing their patriotism.

Venkatachalam MPP M Kavitha, Mepma PD Ravindra, Tahsildar Nagaraju, DE of PR department Satyanarayana and dargah committee members were present.