Nellore: KIMS completes 50K heart surgeries

Nellore: Cardiologist Dr CS Srinivasaraju, Dr Saheb Peer Maria, Dr Nagaraja Rao and Dr Lokesh, who have been providing medical services for the past 24 years, have successfully completed 50,000 heart surgeries at KIMS Hospital in Nellore.

About 6,984 types of heart operations have been performed in the Cardio Thoracic Surgery Department over 24 years.

Dr Srinivasaraju said that by sending a camera through the new technology OCT device, the blocks are detected hot and stents are placed. Nellore KIMS Hospitals Executive Director T Giri Naidu and Chief Operating Officer Dr Satish Kumar congratulated Dr Srinivasaraj and the staff for successfully providing medical services for the past 24 years.