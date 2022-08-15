Nellore: Kin of freedom fighters felicitated

Nellore: District administration felicitated family members of freedom fighters on Sunday as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. ZP Chairperson Anam Arunamma and CEO Vani visited the house of Bezawada Ananda Reddy, son of former Governor and freedom fighter Bezawada Gopala Reddy, and felicitated him with garlands, and shawl.

District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu along with Joint Collector R Kurmanath visited the house of Dr Mukherji, son of freedom fighter T Rayappa, at ABM compound in the city. They felicitated Mukherji and his wife and invited them to the I-Day celebrations.

Joint Collector R Kurmanath visited the house of late Swarna Vemaiah and felicitated his son Swarna Gangadhar at BV Nagar. They offered floral tributes to the portrait of Vemaiah at the residence.

They handed over invitations to the Independence Day celebrations in the city on Monday. They also commended Dr Devasena, and Dr Aruna Kumari, daughters of Swarna Vemaiah. ITDA project officer Dr M Rani visited family members of freedom fighter Menakuru Seetharami Reddy and honoured them appreciating great services to the nation during the freedom struggle.

Officials also felicitated Gandavarapu Amarnath Reddy, son of Hanuma Reddy, at Koruturu village in Indukurpet mandal; Korabathina Narasimha Rao, son of K Chinnaiah at Buchireddypalem, and also family members of GC Kondaiah and Duvvuru Balaramireddy. Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, son of Kotamreddy Ramireddy; U Bhuvaneswari Prasad, grandson of Paturu Subbaramaiah and Balasaraswathamma; Further, a flag march was held with a 300-feet national flag at Leguntapadu village in Kovur mandal at the residence of freedom fighter late Devaram Sheshadri Reddy.

Local people's representatives, officers, students, and villagers participated. Officials honoured Devaram Bramhananda Reddy and Chinna Reddy, sons of Devaram Sheshadri Reddy, with shawls, garlands, and fruits. Member of the Agriculture Advisory Committee Niranjan Reddy, Market Committee Chairman Radhakrishna and others participated.