Nellore: Man held for assaulting woman

Nellore: Within few hours after a video of assaulting a 20-year-old woman for sexual favours went viral on social media platforms, Nellore police swiftly responded and held the accused involved in the atrocious act. Police arrested the prime accused Pallala Venkatesh in Rapur mandal on Wednesday.

Interacting with the media here, Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao said they had formed three teams for tracking the whereabouts of accused. The teams were deployed to Kaluvoya, Somasila, and Ramakotaiah Nagar areas in Nellore city limits and the victim was held in Rapur mandal.

The SP said the victim has been friendly with the accused and after observing the mischievous activities, the victim started maintaining a gap with Venkatesh. Suspecting that the victim has been maintaining a relationship with others, Venkatesh has brought the woman to an isolated place two months ago and started beating the woman with a stick more than 12 times.

"He also forced her to have intercourse with his friends. But the girl refused to do it and the infuriated accused asked his friend to shoot the entire episode of beating the woman," said the SP.

The incident came to light soon after the video went viral on media and social media platforms on Wednesday and Nellore Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy asked the SP to apprehend the accused immediately. Within no time teams were formed under the supervision of Nellore city DSP J Srinivasulu Reddy and Vedayapalem Circle Inspector Rama Krishna.

Initially, the teams have identified the persons in the video and started searching for them. The main accused Venkatesh was arrested at Tegacherla village in Rapur Mandal.

The accused has been working as a driver for a tipper. As the police hadn't received any complaint from the victim, the police registered cases under relevant sections in Vedayapalem police station. Police also opened a rowdy sheet against the main accused Venkatesh.

Police also took the other accused Katari Siva, a resident of Ramakotaiah Nagar in Nellore city, who recorded the incident.