Nellore Mayor blames MLA for no-confidence motion

Nellore: Nellore Mayor Sravanthi publicly responded to the No-Confidence Motion (NCM) initiated by TDP corporators, directly accusing Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar of orchestrating the attempt to dislodge her.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the Mayor called the MLA the ‘mastermind’ behind the NCM, claiming he forced corporators to move the motion for his own political gain, despite acknowledging it as an unethical practice.

"This is all a part of a pre-planned conspiracy hatched under the guidance of the Rural MLA on me, a Girijan woman emerged from the downtrodden community," she stated, defending her administrative record by citing city development. The Mayor intensified her attack, claiming the MLA's ‘anarchy has reached its peak’. She alleged that on Tuesday night, the MLA deployed ‘rowdy elements and police’ to intimidate her follower, SK Siraj, who had covered a Girijan protest.

Mayor Sravanthi's husband, P Jayavardhan, supported the claims, alleging he was wrongly jailed previously on the insistence of the MLA's brother, K Giridhar Reddy. Jayavardhan accused K Giridhar Reddy of corruption, including collecting money from realtors, and affirmed they are ready to confront the MLA's political power.