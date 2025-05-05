Nellore MP behind illegal Quartz mining: YSRCP

Nellore: YSR Congress Party senior leader and former minister Poluboina Anil Kumar Yadav has alleged that Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy is responsible for illegal Quartz mining in Nellore district.

Around 10 months after the 2024 elections, the former minister came to Nellore and launched scathing attack on the Nellore MP during a press conference held at party district office here on Sunday.

Anil Kumar Yadav alleged that one ‘Lakshmi Quartz Private Limited’ company of which Nellore MP Prabhakar Reddy is acting as the director, is conducting illegal mining in Sydapuram mandal. He challenged Vemireddy to break the silence, if he has no connection with the issue.

The YSRCP leader questioned the government as to why it has given permission to only 30 mines against about 200 existing in the district. He criticised that the government is indirectly supporting Lakshmi Quartz Private Limited for illegal mining of Quartz headed by Nellore MP.

Speaking about registering cases against YSRCP district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy over his alleged role in illegal mining as part of ‘vindictive politics’, Anil Kumar demanded the government to conduct impartial probe over illegal mining, and to register a case against Nellore MP if found guilty. The former minister has recalled that the revenue of the government through mining operations drastically came down to Rs 40 crore from Rs 150 crore compared to the previous YSRCP government in 2019. He warned of filing complaint to the district Collector against MP Vemireddy on Monday, if the government fails to respond to the issue immediately. ‘If no action is taken within five days, I will personally inspect mining sites and launch stir,” the YSRCP leader warned. Overruling the statements that he is having differences with party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Anil Kumar Yadav clarified that he will continue to be loyal to the party and its president Jagan Mohan Reddy, who gave him ‘political birth’.