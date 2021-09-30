Nellore: Panel pitches for fresh enumeration of BCs

Nellore: BC Committee Chairman Janga Krishna Murthy informed that he will submit a report to the government for fresh enumeration of BCs in the state for clearing the issues of classification of castes.

He visited the city on Wednesday and received grievances from the local people, parties and community organisations. Speaking on the occasion, he said some SC/STs from other states are being considered as BCs in the state.

Majority association requested the chairman to implement reservations for the BCs after resolving all issues of communities. Further, Arya Kshatriya leaders asked for a separate identity and washermen association leaders represented that their community members should be preferred for higher positions in nominated posts.

BC association leaders requested the Chairman for directing the government to supply plates, glasses, trunk boxes and other material as they were not being supplied for the last 30 years.

BC Hostel Welfare Wardens requested for promotions and also appealed to appoint adequate staff members in the hostels for maintenance.

President of Hostel Welfare Association Dr Narasimha, Secretary Salmon Raj asked him to direct hostel administrations not to use stored stocks of pulses as they spoiled due to the Covid situation.

Chairman Janga Krishna Murthy, interacting with the media, informed that they were striving hard for resolving issues of backward communities in the state. They are also observing the rule of reservations and implementation in other states, he added.

Joint Collector K M Rosemond, Additional SP P Venkataratnam, Joint Director of BC Welfare Sridhar Reddy and BC Welfare Officer Venkataiah were present.