Nellore: RO asks officials to follow Covid protocol in counting process

Nellore: Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency Returning Officer and District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu instructed the officials to strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines during the counting process.

Chakradhar Babu reviewed with the officials deputed for counting during a training programme at Tikkana Bhavan on Collectorate premises in the city on Friday.

He said the counting process of Tirupati bypoll will be conducted at S V Arts College in Tirupati for Tirupati, Satyavedu and Srikalahasti Assembly segments and at DKW College in Nellore city for Sullurpet, Venkatagiri, Gudur and Sarvepalli Assembly constituencies on May 2.

Officials have to serve notices to contesting candidates for attending the counting and there should not be entry for legislators into the counting centres, he added.

