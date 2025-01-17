Nellore: Severe competition for nominated posts

Nellore: Severe competition is being witnessed among the leaders of ruling party, BJP and Jana Sena for owning nominated posts, in the wake of recent announcement made by Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh over filling of these posts.

It may be recalled that despite there was no role of either BJP or JSP for TDP’s victory in all the 10 Assembly segments and Nellore MP seat in 2024 elections, and also both parties failed to extend support to the ruling party politically, but in abidance to the electoral alliance (Sankeerna Dharma), both the parties have secured two nominated posts like TIDCO Chairman (Vemulapati Ajay) and RTC Zonal Chairman (Sannapureddy Suresh Reddy) with the initiation of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu recently.

According to highly confidential sources, this time there will be no chance for both BJP and JSP in securing the posts as TDP high command is keen on offering them to party activists.

It may be recalled that TDP high command has already offered State-level Chairmen posts of Wakf Board to Shaik Abdul Aziz and Nellore Urban Development Authority to Kotam Reddy Srinivasulu Reddy from Nellore city, State Aqua Culture Development Authority to Anam Venkataramana Reddy from Nellore rural constituency, AP Environment Management Corporation Limited to Polamreddy Dinesh Reddy from Kovur constituency.

It is reportedly said that this time with the initiation of HRD Minister N Lokesh, the party will allot chairmen posts of Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha, District Cooperative Central Bank, Agriculture Marketing Society and others to Atmakur, Kavali, Kandukuru, Udayagiri, and Sarvepalli, which were not given priority in the first and second phases.

Meanwhile, it was allegedly proposed to fill chairmen post of big and small temples, run by Endowments department like Sri Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy temple, Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, Sri Krishna Dharmaraja Swamy temple, Mulastaneswara Swamy temple, Venugopala Swamy temple, Irukalala Parameswari Ammavari temple (Nellore city), Vedagiri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple (Nellore rural), Penusila Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple (Penchalakona), Kamakshitai Mallikarjuna Swamy temple (Kovur) and another 15 temples as several leaders are meeting MLAs of the respective constituencies and Ministers to grab the posts.