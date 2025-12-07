New CMR shopping mall opened at Soundarya junction

Parvathipuram: The new CMR Shopping Mall was inaugurated at Soundarya junction in Parvathipuram by the constituency MLA Bonela Vijay Chandra on December 5.

Inaugurating the mall, the MLA said that the group has been providing employment opportunities to several people and the mall would cater to the shopping needs of the diverse age groups for various occasions. CMR founder and chairman Mavuri Venkata Ramana said for the four decades, the group has launched over 40 showrooms in four states, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The group director Mavuri Mohan Balaji said that the mall has been serving as the one stop mall shop for people as it provides the latest fashion to the shoppers.

Actresses Rithika Naik and Nidhi Aggarwal joined the inaugural ceremony.