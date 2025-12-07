  1. Home
New CMR shopping mall opened at Soundarya junction

  • Created On:  7 Dec 2025 9:00 AM IST
New CMR shopping mall opened at Soundarya junction
CMR founder and chairman Mavuri Venkata Ramana and MLA Bonela Vijay Chandra, among others, at the inaugural of the CMR Mall in Parvathipuram.


Parvathipuram: The new CMR Shopping Mall was inaugurated at Soundarya junction in Parvathipuram by the constituency MLA Bonela Vijay Chandra on December 5.

Inaugurating the mall, the MLA said that the group has been providing employment opportunities to several people and the mall would cater to the shopping needs of the diverse age groups for various occasions. CMR founder and chairman Mavuri Venkata Ramana said for the four decades, the group has launched over 40 showrooms in four states, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The group director Mavuri Mohan Balaji said that the mall has been serving as the one stop mall shop for people as it provides the latest fashion to the shoppers.

Actresses Rithika Naik and Nidhi Aggarwal joined the inaugural ceremony.

CMR Shopping Mall inaugurationParvathipuram Soundarya junctionMLA Bonela Vijay Chandraemployment opportunitiesRithika Naik & Nidhi Aggarwal presence
