New policy allows bars to run till midnight

Amaravati: Prohibition and excise department has unveiled its new bar policy and regulations, which will take effect on September 1. The government said that the new policy will be implemented for three years and includes several significant changes.

Under the new regulations bar licences will now be allocated through a lottery system instead of the previous auction method. A notification has been issued for 840 bars, with an additional 84 bars to be specifically designated for toddy tappers later. To conduct a lottery for a bar, a minimum of four applications must be received.

The new policy also extends operating hours for bars by two hours. Previously, bars were open from 11 am to 11 pm. They will now be permitted to operate from 10 am to 12 am.

The non-refundable application fee is Rs 5 lakh, along with an additional Rs 10,000.

License fees have been divided into three categories based on population: Areas with a population below 50,000: Rs 35 lakh. Areas with a population between 50,000 and 5 lakh: Rs 55 lakh. Areas with a population exceeding 5 lakh: Rs 75 lakh.

The license fee will increase by 10 percent annually. Toddy tappers will receive a 50 percent discount on the license fee. It was also clarified that the newly introduced Rs 99 quarter liquor will not be sold in bars.

The new policy will allow bars to be set up in airports, with the exception of Tirupati Airport. Special guidelines for airport bars will be released shortly. Applications will be accepted both online and offline.