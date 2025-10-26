New polling booths planned in Tirupati for voter convenience

Tirupati: Constituency Electoral Officer and Municipal Commissioner N Mourya urged representatives of all political parties to extend their cooperation in dividing polling stations that have more than 1,200 voters each in Tirupati Assembly constituency-167.

Following the directions of the State Election Commission, Mourya held a meeting with the representatives of recognised political parties to discuss the reorganisation of polling stations here on Saturday.

She scrutinized suggestions given by various parties and stated that feasible proposals would be implemented. She informed, out of the total 274 polling booths in the constituency, changes in location will be made at 14 booths and name changes at 4 booths. As 89 stations have more than 1,200 voters, 84 new polling booths will be set up to balance voter distribution. There will be no deletion or merging of any polling stations, she added.

Representatives of all political parties agreed to the proposed changes.

Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, Tahsildar Suresh Babu, Representatives from various parties were present.