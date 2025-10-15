Live
- Dinakar defends public private partnership in medical education
- SBI opens new branch at Cherlopally
- BRS, Cong get locked in verbal over Sunitha’s public display of ‘emotion’
- Asaduddin Owaisi slams BRS for neglecting Jubilee Hills ahead of by-poll
- Vote theft: KTR skewers Cong for deploying dubious methods
- National seminar brochure released
- Pushpayagam in Srivari temple on Oct 30
- Keep drains free from waste:Commissioner
- Elocution competition for girl students held at Arts College
- Chittoor mango farmers receive Rs 146.84 crore subsidy
New Vice-Chancellor for JNTU-GV felicitated
Highlights
Vizianagaram: Majji Sashibhushana Rao, Director of Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM) felicitated Prof. VV Subba Rao upon taking charge as Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University – Gurajada Vizianagaram (JNTU-GV).
Addressing the gathering, the Vice Chancellor highlighted the significance of teamwork and shared purpose in realising the University’s vision.
“With the dedication of our faculty, enthusiasm of our students and collaboration of our affiliated colleges, we can elevate JNTU-GV into a centre of academic excellence, innovation and social impact for the state and the nation,” the VC stated.
Jayasuma, Registrar, JNTU-GV, and Damodhar Naidu, Vice Principal, SITAM, were present.
