New Vice-Chancellor for JNTU-GV felicitated

Vizianagaram: Majji Sashibhushana Rao, Director of Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM) felicitated Prof. VV Subba Rao upon taking charge as Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University – Gurajada Vizianagaram (JNTU-GV).

Addressing the gathering, the Vice Chancellor highlighted the significance of teamwork and shared purpose in realising the University’s vision.

“With the dedication of our faculty, enthusiasm of our students and collaboration of our affiliated colleges, we can elevate JNTU-GV into a centre of academic excellence, innovation and social impact for the state and the nation,” the VC stated.

Jayasuma, Registrar, JNTU-GV, and Damodhar Naidu, Vice Principal, SITAM, were present.