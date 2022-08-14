Newlywed couple injures as a car hits culvert at Bapulapadu in Gannavaram

A newlywed groom and two others were injured severely after a car hits a culvert at Chennai-Kolkata national highway near Ampapuram in Bapulapadu mandal in Gannavaram. The incident took place as the car driver lost control after suffering a seizure.



The Veeravalli police upon receiving the information visited the accident spot and inquired about the incident. They said that a family participated in a marriage event that took place on Friday night at Pippara near Atthili in West Godavari district and left for Hyderabad by car after the wedding.

However, the car driver suffered fits near the Patanjali Palm Oil Factory near Ampapuram and lost control of car hitting the culvert on the side of the road. The groom K. Siva Kumar, his mother Seetharavamma, and the driver Sumanth were seriously injured. The bride Renuka and another relative Gayatri survived with minor injuries. Veeravalli Police and Highway Road Safety personnel rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the accident.

The injured were taken to Siddhartha hospital in 108 Ambulance. Veeravalli police registered a case and started the investigation.