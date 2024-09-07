Nimmala Ramanaidu briefs on Budameru breach works, says it will be completed in three hours

Andhra Pradesh irrigation minister Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu announced that the work to fill the Budameru breaches is set to be completed within the next three hours. The initiative aims to halt the floodwaters flowing downstream by filling the affected ditches, providing much-needed relief to the residents of Vijayawada.

The minister is actively overseeing the operation, which is being conducted with the assistance of the army. This collaborative effort is part of a broader strategy to alleviate the conditions caused by the flooding and to protect local communities.

In addition to the ongoing relief efforts, essential supplies are reaching the flood-affected areas of Vijayawada from various regions of the state. The government is committed to distributing these essentials to all flood victims, with the target of reaching every affected individual within three days. The timely provision of these resources is crucial in supporting the community during this challenging time.