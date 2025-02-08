Nine-day Brahmotsavam to begin on Feb 18

Tirupati: TTD EO J Syamala Rao unveiled the booklet for the annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple at Srinivasa Mangapuram on Friday evening.

Speaking after the programme held at the camp office at Tirumala, the EO said that the Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam fete would be held on February 13 and the Ankurarpana Utsav on February 17. The Dhwajarohanam would be held on February 18.

Main Vahana Sevas will be Garuda Vahana on February 22, Swarna Ratham on February 23, Rathotsavam on February 25 and Chakrasnanam on February 26. He said that all Vahana Sevas will be held from 8 am to 9 am in the morning and from 7 pm to 8 pm in the evening. He appealed to devotees to participate in the Vahana Sevas in large numbers and seek the blessings of the Lord.

The temple’s special class deputy EO Varalakshmi, temple priests and other officials were present.