Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Amaravati tomorrow

Guntur: State Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit to state capital Amaravati on November 28.

He visited APCRDA head office at Tulluru on Wednesday in the backdrop of Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit to lay foundation stones for the construction of several nationalised banks and private sector banks’ regional offices and zonal offices at the headquarters Amaravati.

AP CRDA commissioner K Kanna Babu explained they had allotted land to various nationalised banks, private banks, and staff quarters. He said the aim of the government is to develop Amaravati as a financial district. Keshav gave suggestions to the officials.