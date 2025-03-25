Nistar nears final stage of construction

Visakhapatnam: As Yard 11190 Nistar, the first of the two diving support vessels (DSV) designed and constructed indigenously by Hindustan Shipyard Limited, is in the final stage of construction, the crew carried out the sea trials of air/ mix gas diving systems.

The air/ mix diving complex onboard the Nistar-class includes an open bottom bell and side diving stage which enable the ship to undertake diving up to a depth of 75 meters.

These systems can be readily deployed at short notice and are crucial for conducting rapid underwater diving surveys and inspections, facilitating efficient planning for saturation diving operations. Further, the ship’s marine crane which can be used for lifting 15 tonnes of weight from the seabed can be used in conjunction with this system to support salvage operations in heavy seas.

Falcon OROV is a versatile underwater asset which is capable of operations up to depths of 300-mt.

The successful integration of air and mix gas diving system and OROV is a significant achievement and is first amongst the many milestones towards the role worthiness of the DSV.