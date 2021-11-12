NIT-AP 2nd & 3rd convocation tomorrow

Tadepalligudem: The National Institute of Technology-Andhra Pradesh (NIT-AP) will be conducting its second and third convocation on November 13. A total of 381 candidates of 2016-20 batch and 412 candidates of 2017-21 batch will be awarded degrees during the occasion.

The convocation will be conducted in physical mode at the NIIT-AP.

Prof C S P Rao, director, NIT-AP said on Thursday that Dr G Satheesh Reddy, chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), will attend as the chief guest and will deliver the Convocation Address. Dr Dasarath Ram Yadav, director, Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), will be the guest of honour.

Mridula Ramesh, chairperson, Board of Governors (BoG), NIT Andhra Pradesh, will preside over the ceremony. Prof Rao said, "Three batches of students have graduated successfully so far and a total of 793 candidates will receive their degrees during this 2nd and 3rd Joint Convocation. Two students will get Institute Topper Medals and Sixteen B.Tech students will receive gold medals for the securing highest CGPA in their respective branches."

Further, a good number of candidates are anticipated to attend the convocation physically with their parents. "The institute is rapidly growing and reporting good results in all aspects of academic, research and infrastructure activities and become competent to old NITs in the country. Further, institute wishes to participate in the NIRF Ranking this year after successful graduation of three batches of students in full-time UG programs," he added.