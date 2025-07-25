Nitrogen gas pipeline to be laid in Sri City

Tirupati: Marking a significant step toward enhancing world-class utility infrastructure within the industrial hub, Sri City and NovaAir Technologies Pvt. Ltd. have signed an agreement to establish a nitrogen gas pipeline within Sri City. The initiative aims to strengthen industrial infrastructure by enabling a steady and reliable supply of nitrogen gas to manufacturing units in the region.

As per the agreement, NovaAir will design, build, own and maintain the pipeline system. Sri City has granted the company exclusive right-of-way for the pipeline, allowing for efficient gas distribution across the industrial park. The project will be rolled out in phases to ensure minimal disruption to ongoing industrial operations.

„This partnership with NovaAir marks another step in our journey to make Sri City a global model for industrial infrastructure. It reflects our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and providing world-class facilities that empower industries to thrive. We believe this initiative will set new benchmarks for utility infrastructure in industrial parks across India,“ said Sri City Founder Managing Director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy.

Commenting on the agreement, NovaAir Technologies MD and CEO Gajanan Nabar said, “We‘re thrilled to announce our nitrogen gas pipeline within Sri City‘s industrial park. A utility pipeline network is a common feature of industrial parks in developed countries. This is perhaps the first time such an initiative of a global standard has been undertaken in India. This strategic partnership enables us to deliver reliable and sustainable gas supply solutions, driving growth and productivity for our customers.”