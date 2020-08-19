No home isolation for coronavirus patients above 50 years of age: Chittoor collector

Coronavirus cases are being increased in Andhra Pradesh on a daily basis reported heavily on a daily basis. In this backdrop, Chittoor District Collector Narayana Bharath Gupta said that those above 50 years of age who are infected with the coronavirus should not be in home isolation. He Conducted a teleconference with medical officials from the Collectorate and said the focus should be on identifying contacts as soon as the person who tested positive. Primary and secondary contacts should be identified expeditiously. The details of that in-home isolation in the district should be communicated to the control room in each mandal

The Panchayat Secretary has been directed to monitor the information. ANMs need to be made aware of the precautions to be taken by those in home isolation. Depending on the severity of the case, it is required to inform the relevant authorities before sending to RUIA or SVIMS. They want to provide immediate medical treatment to the victims to save lives. It was ordered to send full reports of COVID deaths so far within each PHC.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has crossed 3 lakh on Tuesday along with 9652 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24-hour. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 306261. Meanwhile, 88 people died within 24 hours taking the death toll in the state to 2,820. In the last 24 hours, 14 died in Chittoor, 11 in Prakasam, 9 in Anantapur, 9 in Guntur, 9 in Kurnool, 7 in Nellore, 6 in West Godavari, 5 in Srikakulam, 5 in Visakhapatnam, 5 in Vizianagaram, 4 in East Godavari, 3 in Krishna and one in Kadapa.