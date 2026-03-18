No need to panic about LPG supply: CM Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has adequate LPG reserves for the next 15 days, and there is no need for public concern over cooking gas supplies, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Tuesday. The state currently holds 14,000 metric tonnes of LPG, while another 24,000 metric tonnes of gas is available at Visakhapatnam, providing a comfortable buffer, the Chief Minister said.

Naidu reviewed LPG stocks, cylinder distribution and the piped gas network at a meeting held at the RTGS centre in the Secretariat. He directed officials to ensure that cylinders are not diverted to the black market by strictly implementing e-KYC and OTP-based verification systems.

The Chief Minister asked officials to examine alternative cooking options, including the availability of induction stoves, which could be made accessible to households if required. Naidu also reviewed the expansion of piped gas connections as a long-term alternative to LPG. He directed officials to speed up the rollout of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network across the state.

He stressed the need to utilise natural gas produced in Andhra Pradesh and supply it to consumers through a wider piped gas network.

The Chief Minister also asked officials to explore ways to expand the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG). Recalling earlier initiatives, he noted that LNG had previously been allocated to the state and pipelines were extended up to Kondapalli.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that natural gas is currently being supplied through CGD networks operated by AG&P Pratham, Bhagyanagar Gas Limited, Green Gas Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Megha Gas. They said the infrastructure currently includes 198 CNG stations and facilities to provide 1.68 lakh domestic piped gas connections.

Apart from energy issues, the Chief Minister also reviewed citizen services and governance initiatives. He directed officials to create awareness among motorists on traffic violations through short messages and asked them to enable electricity bill payment links through mobile apps and WhatsApp governance platforms.

Naidu also instructed officials to expedite the launch of the AP One app and review how government departments are using the AWARE disaster management system and the state Data Lake platform.

With summer approaching, he directed officials to use AWARE to prepare in advance for drinking water supply, heatwave management and cattle fodder availability. The Chief Minister also called for strict action against crimes against women and stronger drug control measures.

Representatives from GAIL (India) Ltd, ONGC, and petroleum companies attended the meeting.